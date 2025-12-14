Winner of Junior Eurovision 2025 announced in Georgia

14 December 2025 18:23 (UTC+04:00)

France has won the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025, which was held in Georgia, Azernews reports.

Lou Deluiz claimed first place after receiving 152 points from the professional jury and 96 points from the online public vote, securing an overall victory.

Based on the final results, Azerbaijan’s representative Yaghmur Nasrullayeva finished the competition in 15th place.

The voting process revealed several noteworthy aspects. In the online audience voting (televoting), Azerbaijan’s entry received 54 points, sharing 8th place with Spain. This result demonstrated that the performance’s energy, positive spirit, and child-friendly style were highly appreciated by viewers.

At the same time, certain differences were observed between the professional jury scores and the public vote. Azerbaijan received a total of 12 points from the jury, including 2 points from Albania, 7 points from Malta, and 3 points from the Netherlands.

Sharing the stage with Yaghmur, Ali Ocaqverdi, Melisa Soltanova, and Nargiz Nasibova also won audience appreciation with their dynamic performances. The choreography was prepared by Emin Huseynov, the stage direction was designed by Danish specialist Mads Enggaard, and the stage costumes were created by designer Leyli Polayeva.

The diversity of voting mechanisms and perspectives in international competitions contributes to varied and dynamic outcomes. In this context, strong public support indicates that Azerbaijan’s representative successfully connected with a broad audience and conveyed the spirit of the contest.

For Azerbaijan, the primary goal of participation in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest is to prepare talented children for international stages, enhance their experience, and promote them globally. From this perspective, Yaghmur Nasrullayeva’s performance is regarded as a notable achievement for the country.