Azerbaijani artists meet with Turan States Confederation Representatives to discuss cultural cooperation

14 December 2025 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

Aynel Mashadiyeva, Scientific Secretary of the Institute of Linguistics named after Nasimi at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and Mesut Gülaçtı, Head of Foreign Organization of the Turan States United Confederation, held a meeting with prominent Azerbaijani cultural figures, including People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, Professor, and member of the World Academy of Arts and UNESCO Artists’ Union, Sakit Mammadov, as well as People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, distinguished composer, and professor Siyavush Kerimi.

As reported by Azernews, according to the Confederation, the discussion focused on Azerbaijan’s achievements in culture and the arts, as well as ongoing efforts to expand creative cooperation within the Turkic world. Participants emphasized that such meetings strengthen ties between artists and academic and cultural institutions.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of further consolidating relations between Azerbaijan’s artistic and scientific communities and the Turan States Confederation, and promoting the shared Turkic cultural heritage on an international level.

During the event, Mesut Gülaçtı presented thank-you plaques to Sakit Mammadov and Siyavush Kerimi, recognizing their contributions to Azerbaijani culture and the arts.