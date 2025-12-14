Literary and artistic evening marking 100th anniversary of Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh held in Baku

14 December 2025 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

A literary and artistic evening dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of prominent Azerbaijani poet Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh was held at the Heydar Aliyev Palace.

As reported by Azernews, the event featured recitations of the poet’s immortal verses, reflecting his rich literary legacy, strong national spirit, and deeply rooted patriotic ideals.

Poems by Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh were performed by People’s Artist Mehriban Zaki, Honored Artist Elshan Rustamov, recitation master Sabira Abdullayeva, and artistic reader Khazar Suleymanli.

As part of the evening, songs composed to the poet’s lyrics were also performed, adding a musical dimension to the commemoration.

It is worth noting that the event was organized in line with a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on celebrating the 100th anniversary of the birth of People’s Poet Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh, one of the most distinguished figures in Azerbaijani literature.