Iran says IAEA Chief’s uranium report changes nothing

14 December 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has dismissed renewed remarks by the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, regarding Tehran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent, saying they do not alter the existing reality, Azernews reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Grossi has repeatedly raised the same issues and reports, adding that such statements “do not change the facts on the ground,” according to Trend.

Baghaei stressed that Iran remains a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and has fully complied with its obligations under the safeguards agreement. “Iran understands its commitments within the framework of the NPT and has fulfilled them,” he said.

He also criticized the IAEA leadership for failing to address what he described as the root causes of the current situation. Baghaei argued that the IAEA Director General and the agency’s Board of Governors have refrained from even briefly condemning US and Israeli strikes on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, calling the agency’s position “unfair and one-sided.”

“Such approaches cannot help resolve the problem,” Baghaei said, adding that the IAEA chief should focus on his technical mandate in line with the agency’s statute and emphasize the importance of his defined responsibilities.

The remarks come amid heightened regional tensions. On June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran, killing several senior military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other high-ranking figures. Iran responded later that day with “True Promise III,” launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv, causing civilian casualties and widespread damage.

On June 22, the United States conducted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, reportedly destroying key sites. Iran retaliated the following evening by striking a US military base in Qatar.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that Israel had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran brokered by US President Donald Trump. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council later confirmed that hostilities had been halted.