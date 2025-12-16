Dynamic socio-economic development places strategic tasks before trade unions, President
“The dynamic socio-economic development of our republic, the just transition to a ‘green economy,’ and the impact of artificial intelligence on the labour market place responsible and strategic tasks before trade unions, encouraging them to take a more active role,” Azernews reports that President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 8th Congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation.
“As key partners in social dialogue between workers and employers and as guardians of labour values, trade unions must actively participate in strengthening professional associations, educating workers, and enhancing their knowledge and skills in the field of labour rights. All these efforts serve to ensure the proper regulation of labour relations, social justice, and mutual responsibility,” the head of state noted.
