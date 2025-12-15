Carpet Museum to host Emil Aziz's solo exhibition 'Pattern and Silhouette'
On December 19, a solo exhibition by artist Emil Aziz titled "Pattern and Silhouette" will open at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Azernews reports.
The exhibition will feature 50 works by the author, distinguished by their thematic diversity.
The main idea of the exhibition, which presents the rich cultural heritage of Garabagh in a contemporary visual language, is to merge the memory preserved for millennia by carpet ornaments with the aesthetic sensibilities of the 20th–21st centuries.
Garabagh horses depicted in harmony with ancient carpet patterns, as well as portraits of women, hold a special place in the exhibition. The movement, strength, and poetic silhouette of the horse are in harmony with the structured rhythm of the ornaments. In other works, carpet motifs are presented as expressions of a woman's identity, spirit, connection to the past, and modes of self-expression in the modern world.
Pattern and Silhouette, where tradition meets modernity, is an artistic manifesto that demonstrates how Garabagh's cultural treasures are both preserved and reinterpreted for the future.
The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum consistently supports young artists who create new works inspired by our nation’s rich carpet heritage. In this regard, the Pattern and Silhouette project is another noteworthy event in the contemporary presentation of national heritage.
The exhibition will remain open until December 21.
