Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan formalize strategic partnership agreement in energy sector - decree

15 December 2025 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have officially approved a strategic partnership agreement in the energy sector, Azernews reports.

This follows a decree signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, approving the “Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Energy Sector between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.”

The agreement, signed in Astana on October 21, 2025, will take effect upon the completion of the necessary domestic procedures. Following its enactment, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy will ensure the implementation of the agreement’s provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has been tasked with notifying the Government of Kazakhstan that all required domestic steps for the agreement to take effect have been completed.