Alphabet leverages AI model Gemini to upgrade Google Translate and Search
Alphabet, Inc. announced that it will harness the advanced capabilities of its AI model Gemini to improve translations in its Search and Translate apps, Azernews reports.
The update aims to deliver more accurate and nuanced translations, including idioms, local expressions, and slang. The new feature is being rolled out today in the United States and India, enabling translations between English and nearly 20 other languages.
In addition, Alphabet introduced a beta version of live translation, allowing users to hear real-time translations through their headphones. The current version supports over 70 languages and has launched in the U.S., India, and Mexico, with plans to expand to iOS users and additional countries in 2026.
Furthermore, Google Translate’s language learning tools have been updated and expanded to nearly 20 new countries, including Germany, India, Sweden, and Taiwan, enhancing accessibility for language learners worldwide.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!