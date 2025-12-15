Horovlu welcomes back its residents under Azerbaijan’s Great Return Program

15 December 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

In line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from occupation continues.

Azernews reports that as part of the current phase of resettlement, 21 families comprising 79 people have been relocated to Horovlu village in the Jabrayil district.

Residents returning to their native lands expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided to them. They also extended their appreciation to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, its heroic soldiers and officers who liberated the country’s territories, and honored the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this cause.

It should be noted that the families resettled in Horovlu village had previously lived in temporary accommodation across various regions of the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.