Zelensky to visit Poland next week

15 December 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced plans to visit Poland on December 19, Azernews reports.

Zelensky shared the information in a statement to journalists, emphasizing the importance of maintaining close ties between the two countries.

“I don’t think we will postpone anything. Supporting our relations with Poland is very important for us,” Zelensky said.

The visit is expected to focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation and ongoing coordination between Kyiv and Warsaw amid current regional challenges.