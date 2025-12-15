Azerbaijan reports strong natural gas exports to Italy in first ten months of year

15 December 2025 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

In the first ten months of 2025, Azerbaijan exported a total of 20.649 billion cubic meters of natural gas abroad. Compared with the same period last year, the value of gas exports to Italy...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!