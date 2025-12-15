Uzbekistan Culture Days kick off in Heydar Aliyev Center [PHOTOS]

15 December 2025 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

The opening ceremony of the Uzbekistan Culture Days has taken place at Heydar Aliyev Center, Azernews reports. The event is organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

A concert program featuring artists from both countries was presented at the opening ceremony.

Guests first viewed a photo exhibition dedicated to Uzbekistan's cultural heritage, history, and modern development.

In his speech, the Azerbaijan Deputy Culture Minister, Farid Jafarov, emphasized that this event is not just a meeting, but a vivid manifestation of the respect and love between the two brotherly nations.

He outlined that holding Uzbekistan Culture Days in Azerbaijan is an important and historic event in the cultural life of the entire Turkic world. It was noted that our peoples have always approached Uzbek culture in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani culture in Uzbekistan with great love and appreciation. The tradition of organizing mutual culture days expresses our commitment to preserving our common spiritual heritage, and its continuity is a natural result of our strategic cooperation.

Farid Jafarov stressed that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have been united since ancient times by historical, cultural, and spiritual ties:

"We are an inseparable part of the unique Turkic world."

He added that our common historical roots, belonging to the same language family, rich cultural heritage, and religious values form the solid foundation of relations between our countries. These ties are further enriched through cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian, and other fields.

The Deputy Minister also highlighted the importance of strengthening cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan both bilaterally and multilaterally — within international organizations, especially the Organization of Turkic States and its specialized cultural institutions, UNESCO, ICESCO, and the CIS.

Uzbekistan Deputy Culture Minister, Bahodir Akhmedov, noted that this event once again demonstrates the high level of cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. He emphasized that holding mutual culture days is a vivid manifestation of the love, respect, and common spiritual values of our brotherly peoples.

The Deputy Minister stated that serious preparations had been made for the program, with all details carefully planned and organized.

He said that the concert featured not only performances by Uzbek singers and musicians but also Azerbaijani music, songs, and artistic works. He noted that this demonstrates how our cultures enrich each other and how close our common roots are.

The concert program then presented music and dance performances reflecting Uzbekistan's rich cultural heritage.

The purpose of holding the Culture Days is to further strengthen the friendship between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, develop humanitarian cooperation, and expand cultural dialogue between the two countries.

Note that the Uzbekistan Culture Days in Azerbaijan will continue until December 20.

On December 15, the first meeting of the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Joint Culture Commission is scheduled to take place.

Within the framework of the Culture Days, concerts by the "Navruz" dance ensemble and the Uzbekistan State Symphony Orchestra will also be organized.

The closing ceremony of the Uzbekistan Culture Days will be held at the Mirzo Ulugbek Secondary School, which was built and inaugurated by the brotherly country in 2023 in the city of Fuzuli.

Moreover, a cultural program will be presented in Baku for members of the Uzbek delegation.

Recall that the Uzbekistan Culture Days were held in Baku in 2023, and Azerbaijan Culture Days were held in Tashkent in 2024.