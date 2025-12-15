AzInTelecom establishes Supercomputer Center to accelerate AI development in Azerbaijan

15 December 2025 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

AzInTelecom LLC, a company within AZCON Holding, has established a Supercomputer Center in Azerbaijan, marking a major step in strengthening the country’s artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, Azernews reports.

The center was created in line with the Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, approved by a presidential decree dated March 19, 2025. Its main objectives are to support the implementation of AI projects, accelerate the development of artificial intelligence in the country, and drive overall digital transformation.

Designed primarily for innovation-driven entities, businesses, and government projects, the Supercomputer Center is equipped with high-performance computing (HPC) systems powered by NVIDIA H200 GPU chips. These systems offer computing capabilities far exceeding those of conventional computers and are capable of processing large volumes of data at very high speed.

The establishment of the Supercomputer Center is of strategic importance for the development of Azerbaijan’s AI ecosystem. Built on advanced graphics processing unit (GPU) technology, the center provides the technological infrastructure needed for the rapid training and deployment of AI models that rely on large-scale data processing. This will enable local AI projects to be developed domestically without dependence on foreign resources, ensure a more secure environment for processing state-owned data, and enhance Azerbaijan’s competitiveness in the regional AI landscape.

Efforts are currently underway to further expand the center’s capacity through the acquisition of additional GPU chips.

AzInTelecom is Azerbaijan’s largest cloud services provider and the operator of the Government Cloud project. The company currently operates two TIER III–certified data centers in Baku and Yevlakh, while construction of two additional data centers in the Absheron and Hajigabul districts is ongoing.