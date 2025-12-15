Azerbaijan digitalizes import-export, transit, transport, and logistics activities - decree

15 December 2025 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Import and export, transit, transport, and logistics activities in Azerbaijan are set to be digitized, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed the relevant decree.

Under the decree, a Single Window information system will be established to improve state governance mechanisms in the regulation of foreign trade, ensure effective coordination among state bodies, and create a fully digital environment based on unified access for import and export, transit, transport, and logistics operations, as well as to introduce a "smart" cargo flow management system.

Through the system, the following will be ensured for the implementation of foreign trade activities:

- submission of required documents, including commercial and transport documents;

- electronic preparation of documents and information required for vehicles and transported goods;

- provision of information on border-crossing procedures, transportation rules and conditions, as well as acceptance and response to user inquiries;

- electronic conclusion of cargo transportation contracts and submission of concluded contracts;

- tracking of transported cargo along the entire route of movement;

- execution of payments and access to statistical data related to these activities.

The Cabinet of Ministers will act as the owner of the system, while the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport (MDDT) will serve as its operator.

Information exchange between the system and state services in the areas of licensing and permits, customs, taxation, food safety, agriculture, road transport, state registration and accounting of taxpayers, identification of individuals, entry into, registration in and departure from the country, as well as civil aviation, railways and maritime transport, payment service providers, credit institutions and insurance organizations will be carried out via the Electronic Government Information System within the limits established by national legislation.

The Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with preparing and submitting the draft regulation of the system to the head of state within 9 months, developing proposals for improving regulatory legal acts to ensure digitalization in the import and export, transit, transport and logistics sectors based on international experience, and taking necessary measures to ensure the functioning of the system in coordination with proposals from the MDDT and the State Customs Committee.

The MDDT must take the necessary steps to manage, organize and develop the system, ensure its placement and improvement in the Government Cloud (G-cloud) in line with the relevant presidential decree of June 3, 2019, include it in the Unified Register of State Information Resources, Systems and Electronic Services and the state register of personal data information systems, and submit monthly reports on operations conducted through the system to owners or operators of integrated information systems.

The MDDT, together with the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security, must also ensure the implementation of measures arising from the presidential decree of September 12, 2018, on the formation, maintenance, integration, and archiving of state information resources and systems, as well as measures related to electronic government.