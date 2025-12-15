ANAMA releases report on areas cleared of mines and UXOs

15 December 2025 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 18 anti-tank mines, 42 anti-personnel mines, and 683 items of unexploded ordnance (UXO) were discovered and neutralized in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories between December 8 and 14, Azernews reports.

According to ANAMA’s weekly update on humanitarian demining operations in the liberated areas, 838.2 hectares of land were cleared of mines and explosive remnants of war during the reporting period.

The statement noted that demining operations were carried out jointly by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), the State Border Service (SBS), as well as four private companies.

The operations covered the territories of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavend, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, as well as the villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashaghy Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district, which were also liberated from occupation.