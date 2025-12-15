Creative Center inks trilateral pact to advance digital arts [PHOTOS]

15 December 2025 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Center for the Development of Cultural and Creative Industries (Yaradıcı Mərkəz), the Turkic Animation Association (ATA), and the Uzbek Creative Association (UzCA) have signed a trilateral memorandum of cooperation aimed at developing the animation and gaming industries, Azernews reports.

The signed memorandum is considered an important strategic step toward strengthening the creative sectors of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The document предусматривает the creation of new opportunities in the fields of animation and video games, support for professional training, the implementation of joint projects, and the stimulation of sustainable development of creative industries on a regional scale.

Within the framework of the agreement, the parties will cooperate in developing joint animation and gaming projects, organizing educational and mentoring programs, supporting young talents, and expanding creative collaboration at both regional and international levels.

This partnership will make a significant contribution to the development of young professionals, the emergence of new projects in the animation and gaming industries, and the strengthening of creative ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The memorandum is concluded for a period of three years and may be extended by mutual consent of the parties.

This cooperation will serve as a strong stimulus for the formation of a new ecosystem in the region's creative industries.