President Ilham Aliyev approves Azerbaijan Business Development Fund OJSC's Supervisory Board composition - decree
The composition of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC) has been approved, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, the following composition of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund OJSC must be approved:
Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Members of the Supervisory Board:
Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan
Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan
Deputy Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan.
