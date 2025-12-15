Azernews.Az

Monday December 15 2025

President Ilham Aliyev approves Azerbaijan Business Development Fund OJSC's Supervisory Board composition - decree

15 December 2025 14:13 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev approves Azerbaijan Business Development Fund OJSC's Supervisory Board composition - decree

The composition of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC) has been approved, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the following composition of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund OJSC must be approved:

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Members of the Supervisory Board:

Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan

Deputy Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more