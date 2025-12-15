Defense ministry announces controlled disposal of unserviceable ammunition

15 December 2025 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Outdated and unserviceable munitions will be destroyed in the Pirəkəşkül settlement and the Ağdərə district, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense.

The Ministry noted that the destruction process will take place between December 15 and 19 in strict compliance with safety regulations. The munitions, whose service life has expired and which are no longer suitable for use, will be disposed of at a training ground near the Pirəkəşkül settlement, as well as at a training center located in the Ağdərə district.

The ministry urged local residents not to be alarmed by the sound of explosions, emphasizing that there is no cause for concern and that all necessary safety measures will be observed throughout the process.