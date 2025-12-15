Chinese partners explore opportunities to expand imports of Azerbaijani products
Representatives of Sino-Foreign Economic Cooperation (Beijing) Science and Trade and its partner company Wuyan Jiangsu Biotechnology, which act as the investor and operator of Azerbaijan’s trade houses in China, have paid a visit to Azerbaijan.
As reported by Azernews, the visit was organized jointly by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) and the office of Azerbaijan’s Trade Representative in China. As part of the visit, the delegation toured several regions of the country and familiarized themselves with the operations of local enterprises engaged in the production of food, wine, and cosmetic products within the agricultural and chemical industries.
During meetings with Azerbaijani companies, discussions were held on expanding opportunities for exporting locally produced goods to the Chinese market. The talks focused on strengthening trade ties and increasing the presence of Azerbaijani products in China.
