Memorial exhibition in honor of Rasim Nazirov opens in Baku [PHOTOS]

15 December 2025 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An exhibition, "A Life Preserved on Canvas", commemorating the artist Rasim Nazirov (1949–2023), has opened at the Vajiha Samadova Exhibition Hall of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the opening, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist and Professor Farhad Khalilov, reflected on Nazirov's creative legacy, noting that the display of his paintings and graphic works marks the artist's first solo exhibition.

Rasim Nazirov was a member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union and had been an active participant in national and international exhibitions since 1979. Working in both painting and graphic art, he was particularly recognized for his still lifes, portraits, and landscapes.

His works have been exhibited in Georgia, Russia, Poland, Afghanistan, Turkiye, and other countries. In addition to his artistic practice, Nazirov authored scholarly publications addressing key issues in contemporary visual art.

The opening ceremony also included remarks by Deputy Culture Minister Murad Huseynov; Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament and Deputy Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Culture, Gunay Afandiyeva; and Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, People's Artist Natig Aliyev.

They spoke about Nazirov's life and artistic journey, highlighting the distinctive qualities of his work and the high artistic merit of the exhibited pieces. The artist's spouse, Sevil Badalova, conveyed her heartfelt gratitude to the Azerbaijan Artists' Union for organizing the exhibition.