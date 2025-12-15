Azerbaijan sets up organizing committee for 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup - decree
An Organizing Committee has been established in connection with hosting the 2027 FIFA U-20 Men’s Football World Cup in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed the relevant decree in this regard.
The decree notes that hosting such a prestigious sporting event as the U-20 Men’s Football World Cup will further strengthen Azerbaijan’s growing reputation as a sports country and positively contribute to the high-level organization of similar major projects in the future.
The Organizing Committee has been formed to oversee preparations for Azerbaijan’s hosting of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2027, with the following structure in place:
Chairman of the Organizing Committee
Samir Sharifov – Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Deputy Chairman of the Organizing Committee
Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Members of the Organizing Committee:
Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, Agdere, and Khojaly districts
Head of the Baku City Executive Power
Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan Deputy Chairman
Deputy Head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Deputy Head of the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Deputy Head of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Chairman of the Board of Directors of the State Agency of Automobile Roads of Azerbaijan
President of "Azerbaijan Airlines" Closed Joint-Stock Company
Chairman of "Azerishig" Open Joint-Stock Company
President of "Azerenerji" Open Joint-Stock Company
Executive Director of the Association of Medical Territorial Units Management
Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan
President of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan
Head of the Executive Power of Ganja City
Head of the Executive Power of Gabala District
Head of the Executive Power of Sumgayit City.
Coordination with the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) regarding the hosting of the tournament has been entrusted to the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA).
The Organizing Committee will address all necessary matters related to the preparation and staging of the U-20 Men’s Football World Cup in Azerbaijan.
