'Winter Tango' enchants audience at Philharmonic Hall [PHOTOS]

15 December 2025 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A spectacular concert titled "Winter Tango" has taken place at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

The evening opened with pianist Samira Dbila-Budagova, who warmly introduced the audience to the program and its musical concept.

The concert featured a selection of Astor Piazzolla's most renowned works, including "The Seasons," "Ave Maria", performed in Azerbaijan for the first time, "Vuelvo al Sur," "Rio Sena," "Chau Paris," "Café 1930," "Oblivion," "Adios Nonino," and the iconic "Libertango." The concert program also included an expressive free improvisation by pianist Ruslan Aghababayev, adding a unique touch to the evening.

A lineup of talented soloists captivated the audience with their performances: Ulviya Dadashova (piano), Aleksey Miltikh (cello), Jeyla Seyidova (violin), Nargiz Karimova (soprano), Samira Ashumova (piano), Arslan Novresli (tar), Raul Huseynov (bass guitar), Ayyub Aliyev (cello), Khayal Aliyev (accordion), and Elvin Bashirov (percussion).

The event's special guests, Vajiha Safaraliyeva and Kamran Babayev, soloists of the Baku Tango Embrace dance group, added a captivating visual dimension to the musical program and were greeted with great enthusiasm by the audience.

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique centre of classical music that perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble, as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous international projects, music festivals, and concerts by local and foreign musicians are regularly organised here.

In 2020, Russia's TurStat listed the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Society among the best philharmonic halls in the CIS countries.

The rating was based on the popularity of philharmonic societies and offers of online concerts.

The list also included the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic Hall, the St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonic Society, the Belarusian State Philharmonic, the Kazakh State Philharmonic, the State Philharmonic of Uzbekistan, and the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic.