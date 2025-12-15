Azerbaijan approves National Standardization Program for 2026–2028

15 December 2025 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization (AZSTAND), operating under the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan, has approved the National Standardization Program for 2026–2028, Azernews reports, citing the Agency.

The program was developed in line with the Law on Standardization and the rules for the formation and amendment of the national standardization program approved by a Cabinet of Ministers decision dated May 27, 2024. Its preparation took into account opinions and proposals from more than 50 public and private sector institutions.

When drafting the program, AZSTAND considered reference standards to be adopted for ensuring compliance with key requirements of technical regulations, relevant legal and regulatory acts, work plans of technical committees on standardization, and regulatory documents of international and regional standardization organizations. The program also reflects the results of modern scientific and technological research and aligns with the country’s overall socio-economic development strategy.

The document envisages the development of new standards aimed at promoting the use of modern technologies and solutions across all sectors of the economy, while ensuring the production of safe, high-quality, and competitive goods and services. As part of the program’s implementation, the adoption of up to 3,000 state standards is planned over a three-year period.

The National Standardization Program covers a wide range of strategic areas, including services and tourism, environmental protection, occupational safety and health, metrology and testing, mechanical and hydraulic systems, energy and electrical engineering, information technology and telecommunications, transport and transport infrastructure, jewelry, packaging, textile and leather technology, food and agriculture, chemical technology, mining and minerals, oil and related technologies, metallurgy and machine building, wood and furniture technology, glass and ceramics, rubber and plastics, paper and cardboard, paints and coatings, construction materials, civil engineering, children’s products, and other key sectors.