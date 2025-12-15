Azerbaijan announces number of amnesty-target individuals nationwide
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has initiated the declaration of an amnesty, Azernews reports.
The Amnesty Act submitted by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Parliament of Azerbaijan is expected to be the largest amnesty in terms of the number of persons to be applied, including the number of prisoners to be released from imprisonment.
Thus, the amnesty act is expected to apply to more than 20,000 persons in total.
It is projected that more than 5,000 convicts will be released from imprisonment, the sentences of over 3,000 individuals sentenced to deprivation of liberty will be reduced, more than 7,000 convicts will be released from sentences involving restriction of liberty, nearly 4,000 convicts will be freed from other non-custodial or conditionally applied sentences, and more than 1,000 individuals will be released from criminal liability.
