Azerbaijan, China strengthen ties in theatre art [PHOTOS]

15 December 2025 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre has embarked on a new stage of international collaboration, establishing ties with the National Drama Theatres of the People's Republic of China, Azernews reports.

This initiative follows the Culture Ministry's roadmap to strengthen cultural diplomacy and deepen artistic exchange.

The theatre's director, Honoured Cultural Worker Ilham Asgarov, is currently visiting China, where he has held meetings with leading institutions, including the National Drama Theatres of Gansu and Shandong provinces, as well as the Grand National Drama Theatre of Shandong.

A key outcome of the visit was the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the Gansu National Drama Theatre and Azerbaijan's Academic National Drama Theatre.

The agreement outlines plans to promote national dramaturgy in both countries, organise master classes and creative workshops, arrange tours of artistic ensembles, and implement joint cultural projects.

The Gansu Theatre Director Wei Shoulin expressed strong interest in the partnership, praising the initiative as a valuable step in fostering mutual understanding and artistic growth.

At the signing ceremony, Ilham Asgarov thanked the Ministries of Culture of Azerbaijan and China for their support in strengthening theatre relations. He emphasised that the collaboration would contribute significantly to the development of cultural ties:

"Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev's successful cultural policies, Azerbaijan has built effective partnerships with many countries. Azerbaijan–China relations are actively developing, and recent agreements in cultural diplomacy have created opportunities for joint projects in art, museum work, and heritage preservation."

He highlighted the importance of the "Protocol on Cultural Cooperation" signed in Beijing for 2025–2029, noting that it paves the way for deeper integration in theatre arts.

Asgarov also pointed out that one of the goals of cooperation is to explore China's modern theatre technologies, with the possibility of showcasing and applying them in Azerbaijan:

"I am confident that this collaboration will bring new energy to the theatre life of both countries and make a worthy contribution to the development of cultural relations between our peoples," he said.

During the visit, rehearsals at Shandong's Grand Theatre and National Drama Theatre were observed, and discussions were held on prospects of cooperation.

This partnership marks a significant step in strengthening Azerbaijan–China cultural diplomacy, promising to enrich the theatre traditions of both nations and foster closer ties between their peoples.

The Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre is the oldest and most prestigious theatre in Azerbaijan.

The roots of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre (Azərbaycan Akademik Milli Dram Teatrı) go back to March 10, 1873, when educator Hasan bey Zardabi and students of the Baku Real School staged Mirza Fatali Akhundov’s comedy “The Vizier of the Lankaran Khanate”. This performance is widely regarded as the birth of professional Azerbaijani theatre.

By the late 19th century, organised theatre groups such as the First Muslim Drama Troupe (1896) and the Union of Artists (1897) laid the foundation for a professional stage tradition. In 1919, the theatre was officially granted State status, and in 1959 it received the title of Academic Theatre, recognising its national importance.

In recent years, the theatre has expanded its global reach by signing memorandums of cooperation with international theatres. The theatre also actively promotes cultural exchange through tours, workshops, and joint productions.