SOCAR Deputy VP says integrity management is key to long-term energy security [EXCLUSIVE]

15 December 2025 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Asset integrity, corrosion management, and advanced coating technologies are essential pillars of safety and operational excellence in the global oil and gas industry. As energy infrastructure ages and operating environments become more complex, ensuring the structural reliability of pipelines, processing facilities, and storage systems has become critical, not only for preventing costly incidents but also for extending the lifecycle of assets and minimising environmental impact.

In Azerbaijan, these priorities hold particular importance. The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) plays a central role in the national economy as one of the country’s largest employers, investors, and drivers of energy security and global partnerships. SOCAR’s operations - spanning upstream, midstream, and downstream segments - directly influence economic growth, export revenues, and the modernisation of Azerbaijan’s energy infrastructure. Strengthening asset integrity and applying world-class corrosion protection standards are therefore crucial to sustaining SOCAR’s long-term contributions to the country’s development.

In an interview with Azernews, Polad Rustamov, Deputy Vice President of SOCAR and Executive Director of SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations (MGO) and Executive Chairman of AICC Caspian 2025, outlined SOCAR’s strategic approach, technological advancements, and ongoing transformation towards international best practices.

— Earlier, you emphasised the strategic importance of maintaining existing infrastructure to ensure long-term sustainability. What key priorities and technological innovations is SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations focusing on in this direction?

Deputy Vice President P. Rustamov:

“It is essential to ensure the long-term integrity of the transportation and storage systems operated by SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations (MGO). At the moment, we are managing the Southern Caucasus Pipeline, where we have a very reliable and well-designed integrity management plan.”

He explained that this plan includes high-end inspections, detailed data analysis, and comprehensive integrity management programs. “We use advanced technologies to assess the condition of our system, analyse data, and then plan maintenance, repairs, anti-corrosion measures, and coating applications.”

SOCAR MGO now combines traditional engineering methods with innovative solutions. "We are now aware that innovations, such as the use of nanotechnology-based coatings, are designed to significantly extend protective performance. Coating and cathodic protection systems are primary defence against corrosion, and newer materials make this protection more durable.”

He added that SOCAR is integrating artificial intelligence into its workflow to process large volumes of technical data. “AI allows us to identify critical risk points and target high-cost technologies where they are most needed, rather than applying them everywhere.”

— Effective integrity management not only reduces incident risks but also extends asset lifespan. What are the main challenges and opportunities SOCAR faces in aligning its integrity management practices with international standards?

In response, P. Rustamov emphasised that many of SOCAR’s facilities have been in operation for decades and were traditionally maintained according to local regulations. However, he noted that the company has undergone a significant shift in recent years.

“Over the last several years, we have transformed our integrity management philosophy to align with international practices,” he said. He explained that, as an example, newly built facilities are now equipped with PIG launchers and receivers—Pipeline Intelligent Gauges that travel through pipelines to assess wall thickness and detect anomalies. “In the past, we didn’t have such technology, but today it is becoming a standard tool across our operations.”

According to him, SOCAR is also integrating cathodic protection systems into its infrastructure, another capability that was not widely available. “We are installing new anodes and new cathodic protection systems that are aimed at protecting the pipe,” he noted.

Rustamov added that SOCAR has significantly upgraded its coating applications, using more durable materials designed to withstand harsh environmental conditions such as ultraviolet exposure. “We are now applying coatings that ensure long-term resistance to external factors.”

He stressed that these advancements reflect SOCAR’s broader transformation into an international company. “We are adopting global standards not only because they represent best practices but because they help us optimise operational costs while ensuring the long-term operability and safety of our assets.”

— You also mentioned that corrosion remains a global challenge with significant economic and environmental impacts. What innovative solutions or collaborative projects is SOCAR currently implementing to enhance corrosion mitigation and improve protective coating systems?

The Deputy Vice President explained that SOCAR is working closely with industry partners, particularly companies specialising in advanced coating and corrosion technologies. “Corrosion management is the core business of many of the companies participating in this conference, and collaboration with them is essential,” he stated.

He underlined that the process always begins with accurate inspection. “If you don’t measure something, you cannot act upon it,” he said. SOCAR now uses a range of inspection technologies available in Azerbaijan, engaging multiple companies capable of assessing pipeline conditions at a detailed level.

Following inspection, SOCAR focuses on designing and selecting protective coating systems tailored to the specific environment. “It is crucial to apply the right coating material in the right conditions,” he noted. For example, pipelines exposed to seawater require specialised coating types, while above-ground pipelines should have coating material that is also durable under ultraviolet light.

P. Rustamov added that many of the expert companies attending the conference are providing precisely these technologies. “We are evaluating each case individually and working with industry specialists to develop coating systems designed specifically for that environment - whether it is offshore, underground, or above ground.”

He emphasised that SOCAR’s approach is case-by-case and highly data-driven. “In SOCAR, we investigate every single situation and develop protective solutions tailored to its unique conditions. This is how we ensure reliable, long-term corrosion mitigation.”