Energy Ministry signs new contract with US-based White & Case LLP

15 December 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy has signed a new contract with the U.S. law firm White & Case LLP, Azernews reports.

Under the agreement, the firm will provide legal support for the implementation of renewable energy projects, as well as address issues arising from previously signed contracts in this field.

As part of the arrangement, White & Case LLP has been engaged as an international consulting firm for the relevant projects.

In return for its services, the Ministry of Energy has paid the company 453,000 manats.

t is worth noting that the Ministry has previously concluded similar contracts with the U.S.-based firm for the provision of the same services.