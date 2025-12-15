Azerbaijan to offer ID cards, passports, driver’s licenses, and vehicle registration services online

15 December 2025 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan plans to introduce online services for issuing and renewing identity cards, passports, driver’s licenses, and for the registration of vehicles, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

According to the ministry, the initiative is part of broader efforts to simplify citizens’ daily lives, improve the quality and accessibility of public services, and accelerate the country’s digital transformation.

The proposed changes envisage the digitalization of the initial application stage for obtaining and renewing national ID cards, general civil passports, and driver’s licenses, as well as for vehicle registration. Under the new system, citizens will be able to submit their initial applications online without visiting government institutions in person.

The MIA noted that the initiative will further strengthen Azerbaijan’s digital government model, enhance the efficiency and quality of public services, and increase citizen satisfaction. It will also contribute to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.