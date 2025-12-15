UNESCO hosts exhibition marking 900th anniversary of Ajami Nakhchivani [PHOTOS]
On December 15, an exhibition marking the 900th anniversary of the birth of distinguished architect Ajami Nakhchivani was inaugurated at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO.
The anniversary’s inclusion in UNESCO’s official anniversaries programme underscores the global importance of Ajami Nakhchivani’s architectural heritage.
The exhibition was held with the support of the Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO.
Today, the opening ceremony of an exhibition organized with the support of the @UNESCO_AZ took place at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on the occasion of the 900th anniversary of the birth of Memar Ajami Nakhchivani, which is included in UNESCO’s anniversaries programme. pic.twitter.com/u5PFsWSeNp— National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO (@UNESCO_AZ) December 15, 2025
