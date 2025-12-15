UNESCO hosts exhibition marking 900th anniversary of Ajami Nakhchivani [PHOTOS]

Azernews.Az

UNESCO hosts exhibition marking 900th anniversary of Ajami Nakhchivani

15 December 2025 17:50 (UTC+04:00)
On December 15, an exhibition marking the 900th anniversary of the birth of distinguished architect Ajami Nakhchivani was inaugurated at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO.

The anniversary’s inclusion in UNESCO’s official anniversaries programme underscores the global importance of Ajami Nakhchivani’s architectural heritage.

The exhibition was held with the support of the Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO.

