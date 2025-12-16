MUSIAD Azerbaijan members invest ₼93 mln in economy this year

16 December 2025 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Members of the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association (MUSIAD Azerbaijan) have invested ₼93 million in Azerbaijan’s economy so far this year, Azernews reports, citing Rashad Jabirli, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MUSIAD Azerbaijan.

Jabirli noted that total investments made by the association’s members over the past four years have reached ₼167 million, highlighting MUSIAD’s growing contribution to the country’s economic development.

According to him, MUSIAD Azerbaijan members generate annual exports worth around ₼10 million. Strengthening investment activity and expanding trade, particularly among association members, remain key strategic priorities. In this context, intra-member trade totaled ₼4.6 million this year, bringing the cumulative figure for the past four years to nearly ₼11 million.

Jabirli also emphasized the association’s role in job creation, stating that 100 MUSIAD Azerbaijan members currently provide employment for approximately 8,500 people.

Established in 2017, MUSIAD Azerbaijan operates eight permanent commissions and a subsidiary organization, Young MUSIAD. The association is part of the global MUSIAD network, which includes around 4,000 members across 40 countries. Jabirli added that MUSIAD is currently active in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region as well.