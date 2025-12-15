Azernews.Az

'Zootopia 2' reclaims top spot at box office

15 December 2025 21:20 (UTC+04:00)
“Zootopia 2” reclaimed the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office, earning $26.3 million in its third weekend of release, according to studio estimates on Sunday. The animated sequel from The Walt Disney Co. also became the year’s second film to surpass the $1 billion mark at the global box office, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

