Russia open to consultations on TRIPP initiative with Armenia

16 December 2025 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Moscow is ready to hold consultations with Yerevan on the parameters of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) and to discuss Russia’s possible participation in the project, Mikhail Kalugin, Director of the 4th Department of CIS Countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told RIA Novosti, Azernews reports.

According to Kalugin, the details of the Armenian-American project still require thorough examination. “We are ready to consult with our Armenian partners to discuss both the parameters of the initiative and possible Russian participation,” he said.

He noted that the initiative largely concerns a section of the route previously agreed upon within the framework of the trilateral Armenian-Russian-Azerbaijani working group at the level of deputy prime ministers. Kalugin emphasized that Russian railway infrastructure is used in the region and that the planned route would mostly pass through the area of responsibility of Russian border guards.

The Russian Foreign Ministry official also pointed out that Armenia’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) should be taken into account. “It is clear that our partners cannot do without Russia,” he added.

It should be recalled that on August 8, 2025, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, with the mediation of US President Donald Trump, initialed an agreement and signed a joint declaration stressing the importance of continuing efforts toward the signing and final ratification of the document.

One of the key elements of the agreement предусматривает the construction of a route linking mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through a section of Armenian territory. While the route will remain part of Armenia and operate under Armenian law, the United States will have exclusive rights to develop the area for 99 years. In recognition of President Donald Trump’s role in brokering the agreement, the project has been named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).