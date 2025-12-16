ADB approves $500,000 grant to advance sustainable development in Azerbaijan and region
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $500,000 grant from its Special Technical Assistance Fund to implement the fourth sub-project under the “Promoting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” initiative, which includes Azerbaijan and several other ADB member countries.
Azernews reports, citing the bank, that the regional project covers Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Georgia, Armenia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Maldives, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.
The initiative aims to strengthen participating countries’ capacity to design, finance, and implement development programs aligned with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The project is expected to contribute to more effective achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across ADB member countries.
According to the bank, the project’s outcomes will include the development and implementation of higher-quality programs and projects that directly support the SDGs. Key expected results include enhanced national capacity to align development programs and financing mechanisms with the 2030 Agenda, expanded knowledge of best practices and lessons learned from project implementation, and stronger skills in results-based project design and management.
