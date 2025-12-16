Qurban Qurbanov honored as Coach of Year 2025 following his achievements [PHOTOS]

16 December 2025 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

FC Qarabag's head coach, Qurban Qurbanov, has been named Azerbaijan's Coach of the Year for 2025 and received the corresponding award, Azernews reports.

The award ceremony featured a video presentation showcasing the achievements of the Aghdam-based club over the current season.

In the traditional poll conducted by Komanda.az among sports journalists, the 53-year-old Qurbanov won by a significant margin, receiving 58 out of 63 votes. This victory marks the 15th time he has been honored as Azerbaijan's best coach.

Qurbanov expressed his appreciation to all the sports journalists who supported him with their votes.

In the same poll, two votes went to Vasili Berezutskiy, who guided Sabah to the Azerbaijan Cup title last season. Other votes were cast for Zira's head coach Rashad Sadykhov, Araz-Nakhchivan coach Elmar Bakhshiyev, and Ayxan Abbasov, who serves both the national team and Shamakhy.