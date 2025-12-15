15 December 2025 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

At the end of January, two twin pandas are scheduled to be returned to China from Tokyo Zoo, Japan, Azernews reports. This will mark the first time in 53 years that there will be no pandas in Japanese zoos.

The agency notes that the first pandas were sent to Japan from China in 1972 as a symbol of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries. However, amid rising tensions between Beijing and Tokyo, the prospects for new pandas appearing in Japanese zoos remain uncertain.

It is important to remember that all giant pandas are considered the property of China: even those born abroad are only loaned to foreign zoos under strict lease agreements. This policy is part of the so-called “panda diplomacy,” a unique tool Beijing has used for decades to strengthen its international influence. Some experts suggest that these adorable ambassadors are not only symbols of friendship but also subtle instruments of geopolitical strategy.