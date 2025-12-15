Germany orders additional Airbus combat helicopters

15 December 2025 22:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Airbus SE announced on Monday that Germany has decided to exercise its option for 20 additional H145M light combat helicopters under an agreement signed in 2023, bringing the total number of helicopters to 82, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

According to Airbus, out of the 82 helicopters, the German Army will receive 72, while the German Air Force's (Luftwaffe) special forces will operate ten. The H145M is designed for a wide range of missions, including training, reconnaissance, special forces operations, and light attack. The first batch of helicopters was delivered to the German military in November 2024.

“This further commitment by one of our home countries is a strong endorsement of the H145M’s exceptional performance and multi-role capabilities,” said Stefan Thome, managing director of Airbus Helicopters in Germany. He added that the helicopters’ versatility, advanced avionics, and compact design make them particularly suited for rapid deployment and complex missions.

Industry analysts note that the additional order reflects Germany’s growing focus on modernizing its military fleet and enhancing its rapid-response capabilities amid evolving security challenges in Europe.