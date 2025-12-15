China traffic police get AI glasses to check vehicles
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Traffic Management Department of Changsha, China, has equipped its road personnel with AI-powered smart glasses. These cutting-edge devices can provide information about a vehicle in just 1–2 seconds, Azernews reports.
The glasses feature a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an advanced image stabilization algorithm. According to the developers, they achieve over 99% accuracy in license plate recognition and respond in less than one second. They display real-time information about vehicle registration, annual inspections, and violations through a pop-up interface. Additional capabilities include facial recognition, real-time translation in more than 10 languages, and automatic recording of traffic violations. Remarkably, the glasses can operate independently for up to eight hours on a single charge.
The department reports that the average time to check a vehicle has dropped from 30 seconds to just 1–2 seconds, boosting traffic efficiency by 80% and significantly reducing the likelihood of conflicts on the road. Some experts even suggest that these smart glasses could be the first step toward fully AI-assisted traffic policing, where human officers are guided in real time by intelligent devices.
