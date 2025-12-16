SOCAR expert: Robots, drones, AI cut risk and downtime in oil and gas inspections [EXCLUSIVE]

16 December 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

As oil and gas assets age and safety expectations rise, the industry is turning to advanced technologies to monitor corrosion more effectively. In an interview with Azernews, Azer Valiyev, Engineering Manager at SOCAR Upstream Management International, explains how drones, robotic crawlers, and artificial intelligence are transforming inspections in hazardous and confined environments - while reducing downtime and protecting personnel.

From high-risk access to remote precision

Valiyev notes that drones and robotic crawlers are fundamentally reshaping corrosion inspection practices, particularly in areas that were once difficult or dangerous to access. Traditionally, inspections required scaffolding, rope-access teams, confined-space entry, or even full shutdowns of assets. Today, he says, much of this risk has been eliminated.

“Drones and crawlers allow us to perform the same inspections without putting people in danger,” Valiyev explains. According to the expert, drones equipped with high-resolution cameras and thermal imaging systems can safely inspect flare stacks, tank roofs, ship hulls, and offshore structures while operations continue.

What once took days of preparation can now be completed in less than an hour, he adds, calling it a dramatic shift in efficiency.

Robotic crawlers offer similar advantages for internal and steel-surface inspections. Valiyev points out that magnetic crawlers can operate on vertical vessels and pipelines, while pipe-crawling robots can navigate inside lines that previously required full isolation. Crucially, these robots can carry non-destructive testing (NDT) sensors, providing not only visual inspections but also subsurface corrosion data.

“The biggest transformation,” he emphasises, “is the combination of improved accessibility, improved safety, and much higher inspection frequency.” As a result, corrosion data is becoming more continuous, reliable, and actionable for asset integrity management.

AI and advanced imaging: Faster, smarter decisions

Asked about the role of artificial intelligence and advanced imaging, Valiyev says these technologies are delivering unprecedented speed and insight.

Modern drones and robots collect massive volumes of visual, thermal, LiDAR, and multispectral data during a single mission. Reviewing such data manually is no longer practical, he explains, which is why AI has become essential.

“AI models can detect early corrosion formation, pitting, coating breakdown, and even moisture ingress in real time,” Valiyev says. The systems automatically flag areas of concern, assess defect severity, and identify patterns that may indicate future corrosion risks.

He also highlights the growing use of digital twins— three-dimensional models built from photogrammetry or LiDAR scans. With each new inspection, updated imagery is overlaid onto the model, making corrosion progression easy to track over time.

On the NDT front, AI is also accelerating the interpretation of ultrasonic testing and eddy current signals. Instead of waiting for manual analysis, wall-loss trends and abnormal responses can now be identified almost instantly.

“AI brings consistency, accuracy, and repeatability,” Valiyev notes, adding that early detection is often the difference between preventing a failure and reacting to one.

Reducing downtime through smart integration

According to Valiyev, one of the biggest advantages of autonomous inspection tools is their ability to minimise operational downtime. By eliminating the need for scaffolding, isolation, and manual entry, inspections can often be performed while systems remain in service.

He gives several examples: drones inspecting active flare stacks, magnetic crawlers scanning live pipelines without removing insulation, and internal pipe robots conducting inspections during short process pauses rather than full shutdowns.

From a safety perspective, this approach significantly reduces exposure to confined spaces, working at height, and hazardous atmospheres - long recognised as high-risk activities.

However, Valiyev stresses that the real value lies in combining autonomous tools with traditional NDT methods. In modern inspection workflows, drones and robots are used for rapid, wide-area screening to identify corrosion hotspots and anomalies. AI then analyses the data and prioritises critical areas.

Only after this screening stage is targeted traditional NDT - such as ultrasonic thickness measurements, eddy current testing, or magnetic particle inspection - deployed to validate and quantify defects.

“This hybrid model gives us maximum efficiency,” Valiyev explains. Autonomous tools provide speed and coverage, while conventional NDT delivers precision and sizing accuracy. Together, they offer a comprehensive corrosion assessment that extends asset life and keeps personnel safe.