Azerbaijan represented at int'l exhibition in Algeria [PHOTOS]

An international exhibition and fashion show has taken place in Algiers, the capital of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The event was organised by the Embassy of Egypt in Algeria and the Association of Diplomatic Spouses (AFDA), which brings together the wives of ambassadors accredited in Algeria.

Representatives from Bahrain, Kuwait, Malaysia, Russia, and several African countries took part in the event, presenting their music, flags, and national costumes.

Azerbaijan was represented by Khumar Nabiyeva, a compatriot living in Algeria, and Shams Nabiyeva, a participant of the 4th Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth. Their performance played a significant role in promoting Azerbaijan’s rich tradition of clothing, musical culture, and national identity on the international stage.

The event made a meaningful contribution to strengthening friendship, fostering cultural cooperation, and enhancing mutual understanding among diverse peoples.

