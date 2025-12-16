Navruz ensemble shines at Uzbekistan Culture Days [PHOTOS]

16 December 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

The Uzbekistan Culture Days are underway in Baku, highlighting the closeness of our peoples and the richness of shared cultural ties, Azernews reports.

As part of the program, the Uzbekistan National Dance Ensemble "Navruz" performed at the Heydar Aliyev Palace. The audience enjoyed a rich concert program featuring renowned figures of Uzbek art, the Uzbekistan State Symphony Orchestra, and the "Navruz" ensemble.

Accompanied by the symphony orchestra, musical and choreographic compositions inspired by the great Uzbek poet Alisher Navoi's "Khamsa", including "Farhad and Shirin", "Leyla and Majnun", "Seven Beauties", as well as "Iskandarnama", were performed at the evening.

In the second part of the concert, the performers showcased Uzbekistan's rich traditions through national dances and songs reflecting the color and character of different regions of the country.

Uzbekistan's Honored Artist, singer Mohichehra Shomurodova, also performed as part of the concert program. She sang the Azerbaijani folk song "Küçələrə su səpmişəm" (I Sprinkled Water on the Streets).

In addition, Uzbekistan's Honored Artists Tulkin Jabborov and Yulduz Turdiyeva appeared on stage. Alongside Uzbek compositions, Y. Turdiyeva also performed the Azerbaijani song "Garabagh"

The closing ceremony of the Uzbekistan Culture Days will be held at the Mirzo Ulugbek Secondary School, which was built and inaugurated by the brotherly country in 2023 in the city of Fuzuli.

Recall that the Uzbekistan Culture Days were held in Baku in 2023, and Azerbaijan Culture Days were held in Tashkent in 2024.