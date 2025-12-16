21 families return to Sos village under Azerbaijan’s Great Return Program

16 December 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

In line with instructions from President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories is continuing, Azernews reports.

As part of the ongoing return program, another relocation convoy has been dispatched to the village of Sos in the Khojavend district.

At this stage, 21 families comprising a total of 94 people are being resettled in Sos village.

In accordance with President Ilham Aliyev’s directive, the families returning to the liberated territories are those who had previously been temporarily accommodated in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

Residents returning to their native lands expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care provided to them.

They also conveyed their appreciation to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, its heroic soldiers and officers who liberated the country’s lands from occupation, and honored the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives on this path.