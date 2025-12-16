Azerbaijani tenor shines at London’s Royal Opera House [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
Azerbaijani tenor Yusif Eyvazov took to the stage of London’s prestigious Royal Ballet and Opera House yesterday, delivering a performance that captivated audiences.
Azernews reports that the celebrated cast presented Puccini’s world-renowned opera Turandot on the London stage. Eyvazov, a People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, played the role of Calaf, while the acclaimed soprano Anna Netrebko portrayed Princess Turandot. The opera will continue its London run with performances on December 18, 20, and 23.
Looking ahead, the orchestra and performers of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, under Eyvazov’s leadership, will embark on another international tour. In January, they will stage Tosca at the Royal Opera House in Muscat, Oman.
