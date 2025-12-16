Establishment of Embassy in Bahrain reflects advancement of bilateral relations - President Ilham Aliyev
The establishment of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Bahrain this year is a clear reflection of our bilateral relations reaching a new level and demonstrates the importance we attach to developing our relations, which hold great potential, across all areas, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter to King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom, Azernews reports.
“I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to deepen the traditional friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bahrain, built on mutual trust and respect, in line with the interests of our peoples and countries,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.
