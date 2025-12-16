Azerbaijan extends National Day congratulations to Bahrain
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has extended congratulations to the Kingdom of Bahrain on the occasion of its National Day.
According to Azernews, the message was shared on the Ministry’s official account on the social media platform X.
“On the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Bahrain, we extend our sincere congratulations and best wishes to the Government and people of Bahrain. Happy National Day!” the post said.
