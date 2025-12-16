PM Asadov mulls regional co-op and North-South corridor with Astrakhan governor

16 December 2025 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On December 16, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov held a meeting with Governor of Russia’s Astrakhan Region Igor Babushkin, who was on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the sides highlighted the fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and various regions of the Russian Federation, including the Astrakhan Region.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized the existing potential for increasing mutual activity in the trade, economic and investment spheres, as well as for expanding cooperation in transport and logistics, cultural and humanitarian initiatives, and education.

The construction of a kindergarten in the Gubadli district by the Astrakhan Region was noted as a concrete example of practical cooperation.

Special attention was also paid to the development of the international North-South transport corridor and discussions were held on the issue of the shallowing of the Caspian Sea.