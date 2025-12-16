National Pool Billiards Championship wraps up in Baku

16 December 2025 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The National Pool Billiards Championship has brought together male and female athletes in an exciting contest, Azernews reports.

The competition was jointly organised by the Azerbaijan Billiards Federation (ABF) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Matches were held in two formats: Pool-10 for men and Pool-8 for women.

In the men's competition, Orkhan Gubatov emerged as the champion with a commanding performance. Murad Fattayev finished in second place, while Orkhan Rzayev and Ruslan Amiraslanov shared third-place honours.

The women's tournament was equally competitive, with Mina Nasirova displaying exceptional skill to claim the national title. Sabina Bayramova secured second place, and Sudabakhanim Ismayilova, together with Zamina Yolchuzade, finished third, earning recognition among the medalists.

At the closing ceremony, winners and prizewinners were awarded diplomas and medals, highlighting their achievements and celebrating the growing popularity of billiards in the country.

The Azerbaijan Billiards Federation (ABF) is the governing body for billiards sports in Azerbaijan.

It is responsible for organising competitions, promoting billiards, and managing the development of various billiards disciplines such as pool, snooker, and carom.

The federation plays a central role in organising national championships, training athletes, and ensuring the proper infrastructure for the sport.

ABF is responsible for representing Azerbaijan in international competitions such as the World Pool-Billiard Association (WPA) events, the World Snooker Tour, and European Billiards competitions.

The Azerbaijan Billiards Federation also established its academy in order to develop this sport in the country.

The Billiards Academy is fully equipped to ensure high-level training for the national team.

It offers special programs not only for professional athletes but also for those who are new to learning billiards.

The academy is not just a practice and game area; it is also a centre where future champions are nurtured and prepared for international competitions.

The main purpose of establishing the academy is to shape billiards culture in Azerbaijan, attract youth to this sport, and develop world-class athletes.