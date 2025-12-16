8th Congress of Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation kicks off in Baku

16 December 2025 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The 8th Congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation (ATUC) is being held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The congress will feature delivery of speeches by foreign guests and representatives of the social partners of the ATUC, and reports.

The event also schedules speeches by representatives of the ATUC member organizations, discussion of issues on the agenda, and adoption of decisions.

The event is expected to feature speeches focusing on trade union rights, as well as the protection of members’ labor, social, and economic rights and legal interests. Discussions will also address the development of trade unions in Azerbaijan, efforts to safeguard workers’ labor rights, the creation of safe and decent working conditions in line with established standards, the organization of workers’ leisure time, and the protection of their health.