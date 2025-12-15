UNESCO showcases legacy of medieval architect Ajami Nakhchivani [PHOTOS]

15 December 2025 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An exhibition marking the 900th anniversary of architect Ajami Nakhchivani, part of UNESCO's anniversaries program, opened at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, Azernews reports.

The exhibition was organized with the support of the Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO, jointly by the Azerbaijan's Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, the Azerbaijan Union of Architects, and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, in partnership with UNESCO.

Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to UNESCO Elman Abdullayev, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture Ernesto Ottone, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova, representative of Azerbaijan's National Commission for UNESCO Nigar Rahimli, and Honored Architect of Azerbaijan, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Union of Architects and Chair of its Professional Ethics Council Rasim Babakishiyev delivered speeches, providing information about the life and work of Ajami Nakhchivani.

The speakers noted that the anniversary of the prominent medieval Azerbaijani architect Ajami Nakhchivani has been included in UNESCO's List of Anniversaries for 2024–2025, which is another example of promoting Azerbaijan's cultural heritage on a global scale. The celebration of the 900th anniversary of Ajami Nakhchivani's birth coincides with the period during which Azerbaijan is a member of the World Heritage Committee, once again demonstrating the country's commitment to the protection of cultural heritage at the global level.

It was emphasized that Ajami Nakhchivani is one of the most outstanding figures in the history of Azerbaijani culture. Combining mathematical precision with artistic imagination, the architect is recognized as the founder of the Nakhchivan architectural school. The Momine Khatun Mausoleum and the Yusif ibn Kuseir Mausoleum, rare masterpieces of the 12th century, are vivid examples of his genius. By introducing new principles of spatial composition, Ajami created a unique ornamental style and elevated geometric language to an unprecedented level for his time.

His creative legacy has inspired architects and artists for centuries and has had a strong influence on the development of architectural thought in the region. Ajami Nakhchivani's heritage is not limited to architecture alone; his image has also been reflected in the visual arts. In 1983, during the International Symposium on Oriental Carpet Art held in Baku, a carpet depicting Ajami Nakhchivani, woven by the prominent carpet master Latif Karimov, was presented to UNESCO as a gift. Today, this carpet adorns the walls of UNESCO, becoming a symbol of friendship and cultural exchange.

In addition to photographs dedicated to the life and work of Ajami Nakhchivani, the exhibition features new books and brochures prepared by the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation. This publication represents a valuable scholarly contribution to the study of medieval Azerbaijani architecture.