Australia wants to tighten gun laws

15 December 2025 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has proposed tightening national gun laws following a deadly terrorist attack on a Sydney beach, Azernews reports.

Speaking to reporters, Albanese said the government is prepared to take necessary measures, including stricter regulations on firearms. He also indicated plans to introduce limits on the number of weapons a license holder can purchase.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns added that the state’s gun laws would also be revised. He emphasized his opposition to issuing indefinite firearm licenses, calling for more rigorous controls.

Australia’s gun laws were last overhauled in 1996 after the Port Arthur mass shooting, which claimed 35 lives.

The tragic attack occurred yesterday during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, when a gunman opened fire on a Sydney beach. According to the latest reports, 16 people have died and 42 others were hospitalized. Authorities have launched a full investigation into the incident, raising concerns about national security and the potential need for more stringent anti-terror measures.

Experts note that this latest attack may reignite the long-standing debate in Australia over gun control, balancing public safety with individual rights—a discussion that has shaped national policy for nearly three decades.