Foreign diplomats visit Shusha during trip to Eastern Zangazur and Garabagh [PHOTOS]

21 June 2025 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

The foreign diplomats will tour Shusha — often called the "Pearl of Garabagh" and a symbol of Azerbaijan's rich history and culture. During their visit, they will also observe the ongoing restoration and construction projects aimed at revitalizing the city.

Representatives of the accredited diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan have arrived in the city of Shusha as part of their visit to Eastern Zangazur and Garabagh, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!