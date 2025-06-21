Foreign diplomats visit Shusha during trip to Eastern Zangazur and Garabagh [PHOTOS]
Representatives of the accredited diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan have arrived in the city of Shusha as part of their visit to Eastern Zangazur and Garabagh, Azernews reports.
The foreign diplomats will tour Shusha — often called the "Pearl of Garabagh" and a symbol of Azerbaijan's rich history and culture. During their visit, they will also observe the ongoing restoration and construction projects aimed at revitalizing the city.
